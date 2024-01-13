Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.3% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Safeguard Financial LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,544 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 32,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VBK stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,240. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $246.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.