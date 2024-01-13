Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,053,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,801,094. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $334.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

