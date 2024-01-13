Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Safeguard Financial LLC

Safeguard Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,806 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 25.9% of Safeguard Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Safeguard Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $53,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after buying an additional 19,260,727 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth $761,205,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 3,360,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,565,000 after buying an additional 1,260,033 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement Fund of the City of Fort Worth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $153,294,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.38. 1,779,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,689,542. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.03 and a 200-day moving average of $142.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

