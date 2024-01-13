Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Trading 2.9% Higher

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $199.67 and last traded at $199.43. 411,329 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 787,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.05.

The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,953,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total transaction of $837,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,900 shares of company stock worth $9,457,744. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,906,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 195,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

