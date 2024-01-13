Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.08.

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Viper Energy stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $33.50.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Viper Energy’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy

In other news, major shareholder Royalty & Mineral Mast Warwick sold 9,018,760 shares of Viper Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $258,838,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 224.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,717,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,364 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 543.4% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,533,000 after buying an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 273.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 560,143 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 410,198 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,552,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Viper Energy by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 209,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 154,973 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viper Energy

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.