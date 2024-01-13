Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.65 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
VZLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.
View Our Latest Report on VZLA
Vizsla Silver Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver Company Profile
With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Vizsla Silver
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- What are dividend payment dates?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- UnitedHealth Group Looks Buyable After AI-Fueled Double Beat
Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.