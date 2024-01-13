Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Price Target Raised to C$2.65 at Raymond James

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$2.65 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VZLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$3.05 to C$2.85 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CIBC set a C$2.80 price objective on Vizsla Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

In related news, Director Simon Cmrlec acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00.

With a team of experienced natural resource professionals, Vizsla Silver Corp. is focused on growing shareholder value by exploring, developing and acquiring precious and base metal assets. The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán.

