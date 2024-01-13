VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,100 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 99,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.76. 300,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,055. VTEX has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -86.33 and a beta of 1.41.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. VTEX had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. VTEX’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in VTEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in VTEX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VTEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in VTEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VTEX by 1,707.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VTEX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of VTEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

