Vulcan Forged PYR Trading Down 11% Over Last 7 Days (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $187.36 million and $13.12 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $6.67 or 0.00015440 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018944 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,079.02 or 0.99760246 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011256 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.02 or 0.00243210 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009855 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.70640867 USD and is down -7.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $16,860,147.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.