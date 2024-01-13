Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,487 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,257,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,312,440,000 after acquiring an additional 139,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,385,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,213,996,000 after acquiring an additional 123,332 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,025,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $682,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vulcan Materials by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,189,000 after purchasing an additional 89,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VMC opened at $223.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $217.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.67. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.75.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.