Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 0.8% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,456 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.44.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares in the company, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,687,194.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,438,607 shares of company stock worth $1,008,984,703. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,542,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,419. The firm has a market cap of $434.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.09 and a 1 year high of $169.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

