Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,298,000 after buying an additional 47,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 887,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,173,000 after purchasing an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 3.4 %

Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 302,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.44 and a 1-year high of $47.87. The stock has a market cap of $603.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $694.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TITN. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Profile

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

