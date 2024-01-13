Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 32,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 74,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Wealth Minerals Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$81.47 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

