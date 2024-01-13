WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Position Increased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.00.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 1,991,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,875. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.47 and a one year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

