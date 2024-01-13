Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Cut by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth $5,143,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 60,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 30,316 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 30,454,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

