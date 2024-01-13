Wells Fargo & Company Raises Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $12.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.15. Accolade has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 65,435 shares of company stock valued at $937,696 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Accolade during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 6.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,042,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,930,000 after acquiring an additional 358,617 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Accolade by 14.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Accolade by 62.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

