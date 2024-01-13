West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 32,503 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $50,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor OS LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 286 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total transaction of $383,620.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

WST opened at $346.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.70 and a 200-day moving average of $368.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.63 and a 12-month high of $415.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

