Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 421,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the previous session’s volume of 167,133 shares.The stock last traded at $10.13 and had previously closed at $10.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Westrock Coffee in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Westrock Coffee Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.37. The stock has a market cap of $883.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $219.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. Westrock Coffee had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 94.58%. Analysts anticipate that Westrock Coffee will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Westrock Coffee news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.89 per share, with a total value of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,697,296.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 17,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $128,387.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 140,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe T. Ford acquired 10,000 shares of Westrock Coffee stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,296.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 57,005 shares of company stock worth $498,688. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEST. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock Coffee in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,640,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,640,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 378,866 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 256,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 31,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Westrock Coffee by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 225,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 97,233 shares during the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Westrock Coffee

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions and Sustainable Sourcing and Traceability. The company provides coffee sourcing, supply chain management, product development, roasting, packaging, and distribution services to the retail, food service and restaurant, convenience store and travel center, non-commercial account, CPG, and hospitality industries.

