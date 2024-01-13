Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $262.33

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $262.33 and last traded at $262.32, with a volume of 133767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $259.42.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.32.

The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 113.60, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 114.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

