WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (NYSEARCA:XSOE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 457,916 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 293,419 shares.The stock last traded at $27.80 and had previously closed at $27.88.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSOE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund (XSOE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of emerging market companies, excluding state-owned enterprises. XSOE was launched on Dec 10, 2014 and is managed by WisdomTree.

