WNS (NYSE:WNS) Trading Up 3.3%

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.51 and last traded at $65.39. Approximately 142,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 159,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.28.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 3.9% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in WNS by 31.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in WNS by 7.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in WNS by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

