Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Workday makes up about 0.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Workday by 23.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,548,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in Workday by 10.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $712,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Workday by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Workday by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 45,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 20,932 shares during the period. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $283.24. 1,891,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,127. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $162.61 and a one year high of $283.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,180.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.66.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 62,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.45, for a total value of $17,655,639.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $28,988,505.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,213,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 392,775 shares of company stock worth $107,780,173 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.31.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

