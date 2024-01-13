Worldcoin (WLD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $125.05 Million

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for $2.84 or 0.00006575 BTC on major exchanges. Worldcoin has a total market capitalization of $314.56 million and $125.05 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,786,482 tokens. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 110,727,248.25041771 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 2.86201712 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 211 active market(s) with $177,319,469.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

