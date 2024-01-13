Y.D. More Investments Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrueWealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $478.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $463.65 and its 200-day moving average is $449.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $480.85. The firm has a market cap of $370.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

