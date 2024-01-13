Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $49,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 365 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,951,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,631,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,091,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,050 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,720,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,151,000 after purchasing an additional 74,720 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,236,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,097,000 after purchasing an additional 197,179 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,967,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 232,368 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $158.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.18 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

