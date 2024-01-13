Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases New Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Shares of FND opened at $105.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $116.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.30%. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 19,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $2,248,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,185,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.76.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools.

