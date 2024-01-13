Y.D. More Investments Ltd Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $77.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.74.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/8 – 1/12
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What are dividend payment dates?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Wells Fargo’s stumble could be the entry you’ve been waiting for
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.