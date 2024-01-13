Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $22.70 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $22,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 133,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,403 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,326 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $111.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,549,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.98. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Johnson Rice cut ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.