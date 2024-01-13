Yousif Capital Management LLC Purchases 17,500 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares MSCI India ETF worth $17,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after purchasing an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,887,000 after acquiring an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000.

BATS INDA traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $49.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,272,435 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.12. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

