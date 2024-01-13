Yousif Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $612.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total transaction of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.92, for a total value of $1,407,979.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,621.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,577 shares of company stock valued at $8,447,008. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $9.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $683.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,388,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,228. The firm has a market cap of $303.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $624.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $577.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $465.33 and a twelve month high of $683.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous special dividend of $10.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

