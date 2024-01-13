Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 10,792 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,792 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,748,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,162,919,000 after acquiring an additional 476,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.79. 4,501,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,750,775. General Electric has a 52-week low of $75.67 and a 52-week high of $130.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.15. The stock has a market cap of $141.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GE. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

