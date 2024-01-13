Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 33,802 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,802 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 30,454,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,972,568. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.24%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

