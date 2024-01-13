Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.6% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $48,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Broadcom stock traded up $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,107.68. 2,688,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,021.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $919.00. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $559.11 and a 12 month high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 63.75%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

