YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.18

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $16.15. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 2,795,476 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.10 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.19.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 5.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,801 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. 10.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

