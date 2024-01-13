Zcash (ZEC) Market Cap Tops $386.92 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $386.92 million and $70.49 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $23.70 or 0.00055494 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00021312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

