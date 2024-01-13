ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Purchased by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC grew its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the quarter. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 27.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the third quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 12,808 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 164.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE ZIM traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $13.46. 20,186,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,561,955. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
