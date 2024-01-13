Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stake Cut by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcataur Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $442,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoetis

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,052,116.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.33.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $198.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

