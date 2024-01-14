1,000 Shares in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Bought by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 16.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,218,000 after acquiring an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 929.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 160,437 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American States Water by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,654,000 after acquiring an additional 101,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 972.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,964,000 after acquiring an additional 97,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,131,252. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWR traded up $1.23 on Friday, reaching $78.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,608. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.45. American States Water has a 52-week low of $75.20 and a 52-week high of $99.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.44.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 3 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 51.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

American States Water Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

