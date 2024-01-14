133,756 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Acquired by Trevian Wealth Management LLC

Trevian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 133,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,526,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 48.2% of Trevian Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $437.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $439.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $424.08 and a 200-day moving average of $411.09.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.