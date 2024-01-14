136,846 Shares in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 136,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kenvue in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Kenvue had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

