15,000 Shares in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Acquired by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,338,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 459,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 399,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,480,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,436,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 174,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 332,961 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,849 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $241,825.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,156 shares of company stock worth $694,984. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Cardlytics from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Cardlytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.91. 423,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,878. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

