191,620 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Purchased by Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC

Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,631,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $56.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.60. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $56.29.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

