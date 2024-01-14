1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.65

Shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $46.65 and traded as high as $52.57. 1st Source shares last traded at $51.72, with a volume of 37,577 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

1st Source Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. 1st Source had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $93.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. 1st Source’s payout ratio is currently 26.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 1st Source during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 58.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 176.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $88,000. 73.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

