24,603 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 553.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 22,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna cut Alaska Air Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James cut Alaska Air Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.17. 4,431,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

