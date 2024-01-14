2,700 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,892,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,809,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $121,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Valero Energy by 121.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,739,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,853,000 after purchasing an additional 952,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Valero Energy by 338.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 905,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,204,000 after purchasing an additional 699,109 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.50. 3,276,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,811. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

