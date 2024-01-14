4,864 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Acquired by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $273,480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $101.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.21. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.94 and a fifty-two week high of $102.28.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.962 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.