64,147 Shares in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 9.6% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,996 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 8.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42,113 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 297,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 41.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,177 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust by 72.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the period.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 58,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,137. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.11. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $14.13.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Increases Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a $0.1079 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

