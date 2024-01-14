6,776 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,088,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,280,000 after acquiring an additional 674,196 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 19.5% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,399,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,201,000 after buying an additional 1,206,014 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Snowflake by 3.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,953,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,759,000 after buying an additional 170,914 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Snowflake by 48,395.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,467,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,261,000 after buying an additional 4,458,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,435,000. 63.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total transaction of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 539,065 shares of company stock valued at $102,830,906 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $191.26. 4,982,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,175. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.30. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $202.83.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.