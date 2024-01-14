91,600 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,743,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.6% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $172.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

