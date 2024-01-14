AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 283,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 0.5% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $42,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV opened at $162.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $166.20. The company has a market capitalization of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.02.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.19%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.