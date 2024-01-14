Abundance Wealth Counselors Buys Shares of 2,687 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.3% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM stock opened at $195.68 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.48. The company has a market cap of $265.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

